Scarlett Johansson has sold her penthouse in Manhattan at a loss.

The 37-year-old actress acquired the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property for $2.1 million in 2008, and she's now sold the penthouse for $1.87 million, according to the New York Post newspaper.

Scarlett put the property on the market nearly two years ago, but she's now accepted a cut-price deal, despite making expensive renovations and updates to her former home.

Scarlett - who is one of the world's best-paid actresses - first listed the property for $2.5 million in July 2020. However, she decided to reduce her asking price to $1.89 million in December.

At the same time, the penthouse was listed for rent at $6,500 per month.

The property overlooks the East River in New York and boasts a terrace with skyline views. Despite this, it initially failed to attract bidders and Scarlett was ultimately forced to lower the price.

Scarlett was born in New York City and although she's lived and worked a lot in Europe over recent years, she's always considered herself to be a New Yorker.

The actress thinks the city is "beautiful and tragic" - but also an important part of her own identity.

Speaking about her relationship with the Big Apple and the influence it's had on her life, she previously explained: "I’m a New Yorker. It’s something that follows you.

"It’s an inherent part of how you approach life in general, being a city kid. I carry it with me whether I’m aware of it or not. How I function in other cities, how I problem-solve, how I get things done, how I communicate: it’s all the product of growing up in a city where anything is possible.

"The city is unforgiving. It’s beautiful and tragic and, you know, available and distant, all in one afternoon."