Lisa Rinna wants to collaborate with Harry Hamlin on her beauty line.

The 58-year-old star launched Rinna Beauty - a range of glosses, lip liners, lipsticks and a lip plumper - in December 2020 and after previously working with her daughters Delilah and Amelia on the collection, she now wants her husband to get involved.

She told Page Six Style: “You know, I that is a good idea and could very easily happen. I think I could do it. I have a feeling I could make that happen."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star teamed up with Amelia, 20, for a trio of rosy products in November last year, and her range with Delilah, 23, will be out soon.

Lisa found working with her girls "so easy".

She said: “They both did it and it wasn’t difficult at all. It was so easy because I just said, ‘Pick your favourite lip colour and lipstick and gloss and your favourite pencil.’ And then we just made it. Like they just said, ‘This is what I want.’ And they made it.

“So it was really easy — really, really easy.”

The former 'Days of Our Lives' star recently insisted her new lip plumper was an obvious product for her beauty range.

She said: “I mean, I jokingly call myself the lip pioneer, because I literally was one of the very first to augment my lips when I was 24 years old.”

Lisa admitted she began getting plumping her pout “a very long time ago”.

She quipped: “And if you do the math, that’s a very long time ago. So, to come full circle — I mean everyone and their mothers has done it. Like, I can’t tell you if there’s anyone in Los Angeles that I work with that hasn’t augmented their lips. Now it’s an accepted thing.”

Lisa has “always” wanted to do a plumper since she first launched her “initial vision”.

She said: “The lip kit was really my initial vision, but we always were going to do a plumper, because, authentically, that makes a lot of sense. It just does. I mean, it would be stupid not to.”

