Kim Kardashian "didn't get it" when her infamous 2021 Met Gala outfit was first suggested.

The 41-year-old beauty stepped out at the annual fashion extravaganza in September covered completely head to toe in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble and while she was uncertain about the look when the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia - who also covered up in a black hoodie and sweatpants - first suggested it, she had the "trust" in him to take a "big risk".

Speaking at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, she said: “When he told me about the idea, I could tell he was trying to ease me into it.

"At first, I didn’t get it. I can’t go to the Met and cover my face; what is my glam team going to do? But I trust Demna 100 percent. You have to have that trust so that even when you’re taking a big risk, you know it’ll be worth it.”

The SKIMS founder has relished the chance to work closely with a number of fashion legends in recent years.

Speaking of her collaboration with the late Manfried Theirry Mugler, she said: "It’s just so cool to see a fashion legend at work.

"You think you know everything, but you learn so much just by looking at their [work], seeing what inspires them, and how their houses operate.”

Despite Kim being completely covered at the Met Gala thanks to her outfit, which featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit with an oversized t-shirt dress with a long train, rounding off the look with boots, gloves and a mask over her face and head, she still wore make-up underneath.

Her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic revealed on Instagram he was still there for Kim to help her get ready as he showed off a range of products.

He wrote at the time: "Prepping @kimkardashian's skin for the #Met Gala tonight with #cremedelamer".

Alongside another snap of the reality star, he added: "Behind the mask"