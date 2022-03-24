Katie Price's fiance Carl Woods "tried to force his way into a house after rowing with her," a court has been told.

Woods was previously charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour during an alleged incident on August 22, and he appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (23.03.22).

Prosecutor Leigh Hart said in court: "On the evening of the 22 August 2021 the defendant got into an argument with his partner at his home address.

"This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property.

"The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours."

Woods, 33 - who is engaged to the former glamour model - will face trial after pleading not guilty to the allegations. He could face up to six months in prison if he's found guilty.

Woods has been granted unconditional bail and will return to Chelmsford Magistrates court for his trial on June 16.

Woods was charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act last month.

A police statement explained at the time: "A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

"Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

"He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10."

Prior to that, Katie avoided court by agreeing a last-minute deal to pay-off some of her debts.

The TV star was due to appear in the High Court on February 14 in her bankruptcy case, but she managed to pay-off a small amount of money and agreed a new payment plan.

A source said: "It was all very last minute but she wanted to avoid court. Katie does want to pay back the money but it's been slow progress."