Rita Ora thinks fame is a "very weird concept".

The 31-year-old singer admits she initially struggled to adjust to being famous, but she still thinks of herself as being a "normal person".

She reflected: "It is definitely a shock to your system because it is something you’ve never experienced before … People ask me all the time, ‘What is fame like?’ And it’s really hard to explain fame if you’re not in it. It’s a very weird concept.

"I don’t really think about it as a reality … I don’t bring it home with me. I love to think of myself as a normal person."

Rita is often told by fans that she's remained "down to earth" in spite of her fame and success.

But the 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker considers the attention she receives to be part and parcel of being in the public eye.

Rita told Harper’s Bazaar Australia: "Everyone who meets me says, ‘Wow, you’re super down to earth.’ But I’ve always been like this. And when I go outside, I know, now it’s work time.

"People might come and talk to you. People may come and take pictures of you. It’s just something that comes with the territory."

Rita is conscious of her fame, but she won't allow outside influences to dictate how she lives her life.

The pop star - who is dating acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi - shared: "You have to also realise what you signed up for and pick the places where you’d like to keep them private. My friends say to me all the time: ‘Gosh, you sometimes forget that you’re known.’ And I’m like, ‘I know - it’s so weird. But I’m not going to stop living.'"