Conor McGregor has been charged by police after being arrested for alleged dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old UFC star was arrested in Dublin on Tuesday (22.03.22) and he's now been charged by Irish police over the alleged incident.

In a statement, the police told Sky Sports: "Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the sports star said: "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations.

"He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

McGregor - who is one of the most high-profile athletes in the world - recently claimed he's nearing a return to UFC action, after breaking his leg in July 2021.

The injury led to speculation that he might walk away from the sport, but McGregor remains determined to return to the Octagon and restart his career.

Speaking about his recovery, he said: "Day-by-day, I feel better. They’re telling me to take it easy, but I feel I can go.

"I feel like I need to pull the reins back on my own self, so that’s kind of what I’m doing … I’m happy with it. I’m almost back and that’s it."

McGregor also revealed that he hopes to return to action in July.

He said: "July seems OK to me. I can’t say, too early. But July, if I’m sparring April, May, June, July, I could slap the head off most of these guys at the end of April, do you know what I’m saying?"