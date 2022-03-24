Luke Combs will no longer perform at the CMT Awards after contracting COVID-19.

The 31-year-old singer was due to record his slot on Thursday (24.03.22) but is feeling "bummed" after being forced into quarantine due to the virus and will now not appear at all.

A spokesperson for the awards - which take place at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on 11 April - confirmed: "Unfortunately Luke Combs won't be with us tomorrow. He is quarantined with COVID. He's bummed to miss seeing everyone!"

Luke himself has yet to comment on the news.

In early 2021, the 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' singer's wife Nicole, was struck down with COVID-19 and experienced "brutal" symptoms.

She said at the time: "I wish I was like those people that just lost their smell or taste or just didn't even know they had. But no, I've had all the symptoms, except for a fever. It's beat me up.

"It's brutal. But I am on the up and coming and I am feeling great these last two or three days and hopefully, I test negative soon."

The couple - who married in August 2020 - are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy, and the 'Beautiful Crazy' hitmaker recently admitted he is "a little nervous" about becoming a dad.

He said recently: "I'm a little nervous. I got a lot of stuff to do.

"I got a lot on my plate ... I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed.

"It's a lot of stuff man. I didn't know what a bassinet was. But that's a thing apparently. A lot of new words I'm learning."

And Luke joked he won't have that much to do when the baby comes.

He said: "It's more like, 'What do I need to be doing right now?' I realised the baby just doesn't need me at all. I'm just there to clean stuff. ... It comes out and it's like, 'Why are you mouth breathing all over me? I don't need you to be around.'"