Taylor Momsen will "never say never" to returning to acting.

The former 'Gossip Girl' actress has not been on screen for almost a decade because she's been focuse don her band, The Pretty Reckless, but she won't rule out going back to her old career, though she has no projects in the pipeline any more.

Asked if she'd return to acting, she told E! News: "I never say never anymore in life, especially now with all the curveballs the world is throwing everyone. But no immediate plans."

The 28-year-old star is very thankful for her "devoted" fans and thinks it is "incredible" they have stuck by the group for so long.

She said: "We look back and we've been a band now for over a decade. And that doesn't even include my previous childhood things.

"Our fans are so loyal and so devoted and it's so incredible to see that.

"When I go away to write a record, I'm very reclusive and I turn off the outside world entirely. And so like today, right now, I'm stepping back into it...and to see the support and it's just unwavering and undying and right they're just ready to jump back in the ring with you is such an incredible thing."

Fans have plenty to look forward to from the band, who are preparing to hit the road next month.

Taylor said: "I'm just looking forward to getting back on the stage and doing what I love in front of people.

"It is very weird to put out an album and do tons of press and all that and acoustic performances from home and virtual things. Now I actually get to play in front of an audience and we're just so excited to finally be able to do that again.

"We have a new single coming out in April.

"We also have another piece, a collection of music that is going to be coming shortly after that. So another record/EP that we're very excited about. I'm very proud of it, but it's not titled and I don't have a release date yet."