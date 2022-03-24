Renee Zellweger spent lockdown "at war" with the squirrels in her garden.

The 52-year-old actress used her enforced time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to tackle various projects in her house but she found her attempts to neaten her backyard were thwarted by the local wildlife digging holes in the dirt.

She said: "I was outside every day, building things and planting things,” she says. “Nature does what it does and, you know, the squirrels and I were at war. Like, ‘Why you gotta dig that big hole there?’ I’m out there every day with my shovel and my bucket. Then I’m inside tinkering. ’Cause you get quiet and you get creative. Busyness is the enemy of creativity.”

The 'Thing About Pam' actress - who is dating Ant Anstead - also found the time to study her mom's native language, Norwegian, via a phone app.

She laughed: “Now my mom and I can have wonderful conversations about how dogs don’t eat spiders."

Renee found the pandemic "heaven" because she enjoyed being able to lead a quiet, undisturbed life.

She told the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: “It was heaven! I was so blessed that I wasn’t directly affected by the plague. Outside of the horrific effect on society, I think I’m really cut out for a pandemic life.”

From 2010 to 2016, the 'Judy' star took a self-imposed hiatus from acting because she wanted some space from having every moment of her life planned out for her.

She said: "I needed to not have something to do all the time. to not know what I’m going to be doing for the next two years in advance. I wanted to allow for some accidents."

Although she is very happy with Ant, Renee is comfortable with her own company and enjoys going to concerts on her own.

She explained: “You can stay as long as you want! Dance as long as you want to, go to the bathroom—you don’t have to find somebody. Good luck!”