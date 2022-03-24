Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards.

The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April.

In addition, the Recording Academy have also revealed plans for a special In Memoriam segment, with Cynthia Erivo teaming up with nominees Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt, and 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to perform songs by the late Stephen Sondheim during the tribute.

As was previously announced, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow will perform their hit song 'Industry Baby' and Billie Eilish, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo will also be among the artists singing at the ceremony.

Overall, Jon leads this year's nominations with a total of 11 nods, way ahead of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who all have eight.

Billie and Olivia both nominated for seven prizes each, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, and Brandi and Nas received five nods.

The ceremony was originally due to take place on 31 January in Los Angeles but was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

A joint statement from the Recording Academy and broadcasters CBS explained at the time: "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

It was later confirmed the show - which will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row - would take place in April and move to Las Vegas.

Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy, said: "We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show.

"From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy's mission."