Lily Collins wants to tread the boards in the theatre.

The 33-year-old actress is keen to swap the screen for the stage and land a role in a major Broadway production or a show in London's West End, she just hasn't been given the opportunity yet.

Appearing on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, she said: "I would love to [do stage work]. I did it when I was growing up — as a kid I did musicals and stage plays and stuff — I just loved it. I loved the live audience element of it, I loved the fact that it’s alive every single night, that you’re playing with your peers, sparring, in the moment, but I’ve yet to do it.”

'The Emily in Paris' star - who is the daughter of music legend Phil Collins - has issued a come and get me plea to any theatre directors in need of a leading lady.

She said: “I always wanted to venture into it, whether it be here on Broadway or the West End in England. It’s something I’m sort of pursuing but also waiting to see what happens. Also, like, someone cast me!"

Lily's latest project is the Netflix movie ‘Windfall,’ which also stars Jason Segel, 42, and Jesse Plemons, 33. The movie is directed by Lily’s husband, 38-year-old Charlie McDowell. The pair got married in September 2021.

She explained that acting in ‘Windfall’ was more like acting in a stage play than any of her previous projects because of the agency she got to take with her character.

Lily revealed: “It’s so interesting to shift and go, oh, this is more like a stage play. This is an opportunity to make it my own and take ownership in a way that I haven’t before. It’s really freeing.”

The ‘Love, Rosie’ star also explained that even though her husband wrote and directed the film, the character she plays - known only as ‘wife’ was not written by Charlie with her in mind.

She said: "It wasn’t a shoe-in, it wasn’t a given, it wasn’t written for me - it was very much a process. People don’t believe that, but it was a process — this was not a given. There were multiple conversations where we were talking about other actresses. It was not with me by any means ... It just got whittled down, and we were talking about the character and someone was like, ‘Well, you?’ And I was like. ‘Oh! I’d love to.’ But it was a question.”