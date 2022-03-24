‘Fortnite’ has so far raised $50 million for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

In an update posted to the official ‘Fortnite’ Twitter account, Epic Games has revealed that the total raised from ‘Fortnite’ profits has reached $50 million since the support initiative began on March 20.

They wrote: “As of today, we’ve raised $50 million USD together in humanitarian relief funds to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.”

The funds will be sent to various relief organizations including Direct Relief, UNICEF, United Nations World Food Programme, and UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency to provide “emergency aid, including health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter… for people affected by the war in Ukraine.” Epic Games also announced that more organizations will be added to the list in the coming weeks.

Ukraine's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, recently took to Twitter to thank Epic Games for its support.

He wrote: “Thank you @EpicGames for understanding that people's lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important for us.”

Epic Games will be donating all of its ‘Fortnite’ proceeds from March 20 through to April 3 to humanitarian relief in Ukraine, while Xbox will also be donating their net proceeds for ‘Fortnite’ during the same window.