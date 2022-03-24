New data has revealed that 80 per cent of VR headsets sold in 2021 were the Oculus Quest 2.

It’s hardly a surprise that the standalone, wireless headset has proved the most popular with consumers, with it being the most accessible headset by a mile.

This shows a whopping 92.1 per cent year-on-year growth for the AR/VR market, with almost half of all sales occurring in the final quarter of 2021.

It’s not difficult to see that the future of VR is absolutely in standalone headsets, with other competing headsets like the Oculus Rift S, requires a beefy PC to run your favourite VR games.

Very few companies have the tech on offer that the Oculus Quest 2 displays, meaning it is by far the most accessible, and reasonably priced for the privilege, on the market.