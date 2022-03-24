Olivia Rodrigo thinks that female friendships are 'more important' than romantic relationships.

The 19-year-old pop star - who is thought to have dated former co-star Joshua Bassett throughout 2020 although the pair never confirmed their relationship - now feels that her platonic relationships with women are "much more fulfilling" in her life than any relationship she has had with a boy.

She said: "I just think female relationships and female friendships are so much more important and fulfilling in my life than any relationship with a boy. I’ve just gotten so much love from my girlfriends lately and that’s something that helped me a lot.

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker shot to fame back in 2021 when her heartbreak ballad 'drivers license' became a smash hit but went on to reveal that her highlight of last year was actually getting to meet President Joe Biden.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "One of the coolest moments was getting to go to the White House and meet Joe Biden. I just remember walking the halls and being like ‘Wow, I’m literally at the White House right now because I wrote a few songs in my bedroom. How cool is that?’ Music is so powerful."

The songstress - who has been nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards at the upcoming ceremony - previously spoke about how she has "grown up" so much since she released her debut album 'SOUR', which topped the charts around the world upon its release.

She said: "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself. I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."