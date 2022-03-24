A docuseries about Megan Thee Stallion is in the works.

The 27-year-old rap star - who shot to fame when her debut album 'Good News' hit the charts in 2020 - is to be the focus of new series produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation which is to set show a new side to the 'Savage' hitmaker.

Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight: "We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan's story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact."

Megan - whose latest release sees her teaming up with fellow megastar Dua Lipa for the song 'Sweetest Pie' - has had an "inspirational journey" to finding fame and it is hoped that the new show will spur her fans on to pursue their own dreams, according to ROC Nation.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said: "Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism. Her journey is inspirational and we're proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and down!"

All further details - such as a title and air date for the series - are yet to be announced.