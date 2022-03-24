Bob Saget's family have said that records released tell the "entire story" about his death.

The former 'Full House' star - who was married to wife Kelly Rizzo and had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with her - was found dead at the age of 65 in a hotel room back in January 2021.

A medical examiner later confirmed his cause of death to be "blunt head trauma" and a new statement made on behalf of the family asked for their "privacy" now that official documents have been release.

Attorney Brian H. Bieber said: "The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room. Now that the medical examiner’s and police department’s records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

The statement comes just days after the news that the late comedian's family had been given a permanent injunction to block the release of records linked to his death.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Bieber said: "The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss. We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

Attorneys representing the family claimed they would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the records were made public.

Bieber said at the time: "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."