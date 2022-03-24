Ophelia Lovibond has said that the latest episode of 'Minx' 'celebrates' the concept of casual sex.

The 36-year-old actress - who stars as 1970s erotic magazine journalist Joyce Prigger in the HBO series - explained that "women have desire too" and the new episode sees her character "hooking up" with the cover star of her magazine.

She said: "This is one off the things that Joyce learns from Shane. Women have desire too and the idea that you would deny that is just being prudish. It;s failing to recognise that [sex] is a valuable asset for a woman that you shouldn't be embarrassed to celebrate She ends up hooking up with someone that she is incredibly attracted to but she is his boss. She finds herself suddenly in this quagmire of something that she, on paper, would kind of condemn and would say it's really irresponsible."

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star went on to explain that her character "does not get on with" Shane - who is played by 'Kissing Booth' actor Taylor Zakhar Perez - and eventually learns that the arrangement of casual sex is "enough."

She told E! News: "She doesn't particularly get on with Shane in any other way, other than finding him attractive and she just goes,'But that's enough. We don't need to both sit there reading poetry to each other."

Showrunner Ellen Rapoport previously spoke about how the episode was so controversial that it led to "fights" between the production staff.

She said: "[Episode 4] was something that we talked about in the writers’ room and in production. We had fights about it! The writer of the episode, Ben Karlin, and I had so many conversations about whether she actually did anything wrong. And what’s funny is in my point of view she did nothing wrong. And Ben was like, ‘She’s totally violating him. She’s taking advantage of him!'"