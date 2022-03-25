Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wanted a second child "more than anything."

The 24-year-old businesswoman and the superstar rapper, 30, welcomed daughter Stormi together back in 2018 and when their son arrived in February 2022, it made a "a big difference" to their relationship.

A source said: " They were prepared for this and both of them wanted it more than anything. Having two kids made a big difference for them as parents, and in their own relationship in a positive way."

The insider went on to explain that since giving birth, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who had initially announced her baby's name to be Wolf Webster but recently changed it because it "didn't feel right" and has remained tight-lipped about his new moniker ever since - is focused on getting back into a healthy routine but feels at her "most complete" when with her children and is loving motherhood.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kylie has been focusing on getting back into her routine and working out regularly. She's been eating healthy and spending time with her entire family and close friends. She feels most complete when she's with her kids and Travis. She loves being a mom."

The insider also explained that Travis - who has been dating Kylie on and off since 2017 - is a very "hands-on" dad who is "adored" by the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty.

The source said: " Travis has always been an extremely hands-on dad, and he has been by Kylie's side. He is a dedicated dad and very protective of their family. Kylie and the rest of the Kardashians and Jenners absolutely adore that about him. He makes sure to show Kylie and their little ones how loved they are in many ways. They are doing well as a couple since welcoming their son."