Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a movie .

The 37-year-old pop punk star - who shot to fame back in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and Sk8er Boi' - was asked who she would like to play her on screen if her life ever became a biopic and claimed that 'Spencer' actress would be "cool" because she is "dope."

She told FilmUpdates: "Oh God, I'm trying to think! Like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film. Yeah, she is dope!"

The 'Girlfriend' hitmaker has also spoken about her intention to turn her 2002 hit 'Sk8er Boi' into a film as the noughties favourite approaches its 20th anniversary.

She said: "Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level."

The 'When You're Gone' hitmaker - who released her latest album 'Love Sux' back in February 2022 after an extensive break from music - previously revealed she would love to work with fellow star Taylor Swift after the 'Love Story' singer' sent her congratulatory flowers for her comeback album.

Speaking at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, she said: "I mean, Taylor's amazing! Anything could happen. I'm down [for a collaboration]! She's lovely. When my album came out she sent flowers and a sweet note saying she was loving the new album."