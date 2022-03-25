Britney Spears almost got a boob job.

The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her assets back in 2021 when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated by a Los Angeles court - felt that her breasts were "fairly small" and considered enhancement surgery but decided against it after the consultation went awry.

She wrote on Instagram: "It's crazy living in Los Angeles ... I was thinking about getting a boob job ... my boobs are fairly small ... I mean with the right bra it's fine but | was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that's a lot for me! I'm officially part of the “itty bitty t*tty committee” 4 ... they shrunk !!!I don't know where my boobs went... Well I show up at the office and I'm going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I'm like WTF is this??? They want you to die before you make it there !!! F***THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in ... uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by ... 15 minutes ... f*** that !!! I've never been back!" (sic)

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker went on to question why her fellow female stars felt the need to have extensive cosmetic work done before admitting that she had never felt more "humiliated" or "embarrassed about her looks during the years of her conservatorship.

She said: "I go online to see the biggest stars getting facials with their facialists saying, “people don't believe but no filter!" What the hell is she trying to prove ??? | know she's beautiful !!! I've seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's natural beautiful ... then I said to myself I do the same but I'm not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing !!! I haven't been shot well though, I've never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years in my conservatorship years!"