Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz "just grew apart."

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars - who tied the knot in 2019 after over a decade of of dating - made the decision to go their separate ways earlier this week and now 35-year-old Katie has insisted that there was "no infidelity" and they have a "great friendship."

She said: "There are plenty of reasons [why I filed for divorce]. But it's been very peaceful, very loving.There was no infidelity. We just grew apart, you know. We have a great friendship but things just happen sometimes, unfortunately. I'm always going to love Tom."

Katie - who has starred alongside Tom, 39, on the restaurant based reality series since the show began in 2013 - also admitted that it was unlikely that the couple will ever reconcile.

Asked if there was a chance she and Tom would get back together, she told E! News: "I don't think so!"

The news comes just days after the reality TV couple announced that they had called it quits when Katie made a statement on Instagram.

She wrote: "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. We will continue to love and support one another's happiness."