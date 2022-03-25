Lala Kent refuses to "mourn" her relationship with Randall Emmett because it "wasn’t ever real".

The 31-year-old star has accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her, but she's now keen to draw a line under the situation and move on with her life.

Speaking to Larsa Pippen on her 'Give Them Lala' podcast, the blonde beauty shared: "I feel like I’m not suffering.

"Yes, there was a lot of betrayal. What he was doing behind-the-scenes was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other.

"So, it’s hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss because it wasn’t ever real."

In response, Larsa - who was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen between 1997 and 2021 - said: "I get what you’re saying. You’re looking at it like that and I promise you when we talk in, like, two years, you’re going to be looking at it differently."

Lala previously admitted she felt "disgusted" about her break-up from Randall.

The TV star accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her with "many" women and she now looks back on their romance with big regrets.

She said: "Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should've been brought to my attention.

"The fact that this man ... he made feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."

Lala also described Randall as the "worst thing to ever happen" to her.

She admitted that their acrimonious split had been a "mindf***" - especially as they have a young daughter together.

Lala - who ended her engagement to Randall in October - said: "I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [her 12-month-old daughter Ocean]? It is such a mindf***."