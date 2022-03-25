Travis Barker wants to maintain a "cordial" relationship with Scott Disick.

The 46-year-old music star is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian - Scott's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children - and for the sake of the kids, he would "never be caught publicly dissing" Scott.

A source explained: "Travis is cordial with Scott. He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids."

Scott has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Kourtney.

And an insider has told Us Weekly that Travis "respects Scott as a father and respects that they both are in the kids’ lives".

It's also been claimed that he "wouldn’t step on Scott’s toes as their father".

Despite this, the Blink-182 star - who has Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, with Shanna Moakler - has "a close bond with Kourtney’s kids and loves the fact that his kids get along well with Kourtney’s kids".

Travis is also determined not to upset the co-parenting dynamic between Kourtney and Scott.

The source shared: "[Travis] loves Kourtney so much that he wouldn’t want to cause any drama in Kourtney and Scott’s co-parenting relationship."

By contrast, Scott has already become "good friends" with Pete Davidson.

The 38-year-old TV star and Pete, 28, have developed a strong friendship over recent months and Kim Kardashian - Pete's girlfriend - thinks the pair are "cute" when they're together.

A source recently explained: "They have become good friends. They both have the best sense of humour and it's always fun when they are together."

Scott - who split from Kourtney in 2015 - has "welcomed Pete into the family" since he started dating Kim in 2021, and they love spending time together.