Seth Rogen is set to join the cast of 'Being Mortal'.

The 39-year-old star is in line to team up with Bill Murray in the movie, sources have told Deadline.

The motion picture will be Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut, and the filmmaker will also star in the movie after penning the script.

'Being Mortal' is based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End', which explores topics including end-of-life care and how medicine has changed over time.

Last month, it was revealed Searchlight Pictures are "thrilled" to be working with Ansari on the film, which will be released in cinemas at some point in 2023.

The company's presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said in a statement: “Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humour and pathos.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

Ansari is likely to have had time to write the script without many distractions because he recently revealed he has completely stopped using the internet and email.

He said: "However many years ago, I kind of started turning off the internet and, you know, I deleted all social media and all this stuff, and I've slowly just kept going further and further. I stopped using email maybe like four years ago."

The 'Parks and Recreation' star described his decision to disconnect from social media and email as a "mental diet".

He added: "It all kind of ... it's almost like I kind of started thinking about, you know, everyone thinks about their diet and what they eat - at a certain point, it's also about thinking about your mental diet and what you're putting in your head.

"Whether it's like, oh, looking at the same four websites, constantly checking The New York Times 50 times a day. At a certain point, yeah, that's not really helping."