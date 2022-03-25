Teresa Giudice is recovering in hospital after undergoing an "emergency procedure".

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's eldest daughter Gia, 21, had taken to her Instagram Story on Thursday (24.03.22) morning asking fans to "pray" for her mother, sharing a photo of the 49-year-old beauty in her hospital bed.

She wrote: "Such a trooper, I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice.(sic)"

Teresa's lawyer later clarified why his client was in hospital, though he didn't give specific details on the treatment she was receiving.

He said in a statement: "Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning.

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

Teresa has yet to comment on her hospitalisation but her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, also called on fans to offer their support.

He shared the same picture as his daughter and wrote on Instagram: "Please pray for Teresa as she’s been admitted to the hospital [broken heart and prayer emoji] (sic)"

The reality TV star - who is now engaged to Luis 'Louie' Ruelas - has spoken openly in the past about having cosmetic surgery.

She had her breasts enlarged in 2008 and in 2020, she revealed she had undergone another procedure to have the implants "re-done", which she was "very nervous" about.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I believe it's important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self...

"I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn't feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day."

In November, she admitted she had had a nose job in February 2021 but "no one even noticed".