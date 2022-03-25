Kim Kardashian believes social media has made her more successful.

The SKIMS founder - who has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalms, two, with ex-husband Kanye West - appreciates the fact she and her famous family have a platform to engage with fans in a "meaningful way", particularly because being able to receive "direct feedback" means they can give people what they want from their various businesses.

She told the April issue of Hong Kong's Vogue magazine: "I’m so blessed to have such an incredible family, having their support means everything.

"The advent of social media really changed the game and we really focus on engaging with social media in a meaningful way - if we’re sharing messaging around one of our brands or interacting with followers and consumers.

"We focus on all of the opportunities that social media allows for - having such access to direct feedback means we can pivot quickly, which can make all the difference when it comes to success."

And Kim is currently looking into how working in the Metaverse - a virtual-reality space in which users interact within a computer-generated environment - could help her brand.

She said: "The Metaverse is so fascinating, especially as someone who has navigated the digital world for a long time! I’m always looking for new, exciting ways to work, so I definitely think the Metaverse is something to keep an eye on."

The family's new reality show, 'The Kardashians', premieres on Hulu next month and Kim believes it offers a "more cinematic experience" than their E! show, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', did.

She said: "Our new Hulu show really takes a documentary style approach to filming which will give the viewers at home a more cinematic experience.

"Additionally, this will focus on us more individualistically, and our businesses, so we’re excited to share that part of our life more in depth as well. We’ve been really open about sharing things that are happening in our lives, and we can't wait for the response."