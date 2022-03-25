Everlast's wife has filed for divorce.

The 'What It's Like' hitmaker's spouse Lisa Schrody filed documents to end her marriage to the 52-year-old musician - whose real name is Erik Francis Schrody - in California on Wednesday (23.03.22).

According to TMZ, the former Penthouse model listed the former couple's date of separation as 8 December, 2021, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the breakdown of their 12-year marriage.

Lisa has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Laila, 12, and Sadie, nine.

She is also asking for the former House of Pain star to provide her with spousal support but wants the court to terminate the chance of him receiving any financial support from her.

Everlast shot to fame in 1990 as part of Ice-T's Rhyme Syndicate Cartel before going on to be a member of 'Jump Around' hitmakers House of Pain in the mid-90s.

When the band went their separate ways, he forged a solo career and enjoyed big success with his 1998 album 'Whitey Ford Sings the Blues', leading to a Grammy nomination in 2000 for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance thanks to the record's single, 'What It's Like'. Although he didn't win the solo honour that year, he didn't go home empty handed because his collaboration with Santana, 'Put Your Lights On', earned him a win in the Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.