Apple is again rumoured to be working on a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Display Supply Chain Consultants just issued its quartely report, and claimed that the tech giant is planning a version of the laptop with a larger screen size, as well as the 13-inch model.

Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also revealed production looks set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.

What's more, Kuo suggested the new MacBook Air would come with a 30W adapter, half the size of the ones for the MacBook Pro.

It's not the first time it's been reported that Apple had been considering a 15-inch MacBook Air.

A report by Bloomberg last year claimed a "thinner and lighter version of the MacBook Air" was on the cards, but the 15-inch version was said to have been canned by the company.

There's still no official word from Apple.