Apple is again rumoured to be working on a 15-inch MacBook Air.
Display Supply Chain Consultants just issued its quartely report, and claimed that the tech giant is planning a version of the laptop with a larger screen size, as well as the 13-inch model.
Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also revealed production looks set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.
What's more, Kuo suggested the new MacBook Air would come with a 30W adapter, half the size of the ones for the MacBook Pro.
It's not the first time it's been reported that Apple had been considering a 15-inch MacBook Air.
A report by Bloomberg last year claimed a "thinner and lighter version of the MacBook Air" was on the cards, but the 15-inch version was said to have been canned by the company.
There's still no official word from Apple.