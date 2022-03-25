Charithra Chandran wanted to channel Tracee Ellis Ross and Audrey Hepburn at the ‘Bridgerton’ season two premiere.

The 25-year-old actress - who plays Edwina Sharma in the Regency Netflix romp based on the book series by Julia Quinn- even wanted to throw in a little of Carrie Bradshaw in her “first big fashion moment”, which ended up being a white with red flowers Carolina Herrera dress with dramatic sleeves and some Christian Louboutin peep toe stilettos.

Charithra told Harper’s Bazaar: "It’s my first big fashion moment and my priority was to find something that really showed off my personal style—something that shows both my love of colorful elements, but with a classic and timeless feel. Some inspirations for me tonight were Tracee Ellis Ross, Audrey Hepburn, and even a little Carrie Bradshaw."

The ‘Alex Rider’ star wanted to be in the Shonda Rhimes produced show because it “paves the way” for the female gaze to take centre.

Charithra said: "Honestly, the more representation of complex female relationships that we can get, the better. One of the things that attracted me to the series in the first place was how it paves the way for championing the female perspective. The female gaze, female characters with so much depth. We need more of that."

She admitted there was “a lot of trust” and “empathy” between her co-stars Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey due to filming during COVID-19 restrictions.

Charithra said: "There was a lot of trust between the three of us and a lot of empathy. Filming such an intense show during a pandemic is a unique experience that Jonny and Simone really understand, so I found comfort and solidarity in them."