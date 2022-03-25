Reese Witherspoon thinks “there’s something empowering about aging gracefully”.

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star says some of the “important” lessons she’s ever learnt about beauty philosophies is just accepting getting older.

The 45-year-old actress told Body+Soul: “There’s something empowering about ageing gracefully.

“I see so many women who have that self-critical voice, which can start with how your mother, grandmother or sisters see themselves.

“The most important thing I want women to know is it’s about being the best version of yourself that you can possibly be. And that you should be investing in yourself and really carving out some time to care for your skin and yourself. It’s so important.”

Reese attributes this attitude to her mother and grandmother, who taught her that getting on was not “a setback”.

She said: “I’m 45 now, so my skin and beauty philosophies have changed over the years. I was lucky to have women in my life who loved ageing and getting older – like my mother and grandmother – and I saw it wasn’t something that should be looked at like a setback.”

The Academy Award winner urges her 22-year-old daughter Ava - who she shares with her ex Ryan Phillippe, 47, along with their 18-year-son Deacon - to put on “sunscreen twice a day” as a vital skin care process but also enjoys learning from her.

Reese - who also has eight-year son Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth - said: “she actually teaches me. She’s so knowledgeable about skin care and make-up, and I think she comes from a generation of YouTube tutorials and these kids are very savvy about product and application. So I learn a lot from her.

“We do talk about sunscreen a lot, too.

“Whatever you do for your skin in your early 20s is really going to show up later in life. So sunscreen twice a day is a really important part of our routine.”