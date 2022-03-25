The UK government has vowed to erect 300,000 more EV charging stations by 2030.

As part of the £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) pledge as part of the government's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy, the nation will have ten times as many recharging points available for electric vehicles.

What's more, the government's £950 million ($1.25 billion) Rapid Charging Fund will bring 6,000 fast-charging stations on England's motorways by 2035.

£500 million ($658 million) of the fund will go towards putting charging points on streets and contactless payments

Making more charging stations available is part of the UK's plan to ban fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2030.