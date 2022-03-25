Olivia Rodrigo has been dreaming about the Grammy Awards since she was "a little girl".

The 19-year-old singer is up for seven honours at the upcoming ceremony and will also perform on music's biggest night, and she admitted she can't believe she's finally going to be among the guests at the event, which takes place in Las Vegas on 3 April.

She said: "It feels so exciting. I've dreamed about the Grammys since I was a little girl. It's so exciting. And I'm so excited for the day, and I've just been a fan of it forever, and so, it's just gonna be so exciting to go there in the flesh."

Olivia is a big fan of fellow nominee Billie Eilish and thought it was "sweet" when the 'ocean eyes' hitmaker recently said she wanted to put her in a "glass box" to protect her.

She gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just think she's incredible. It's so cool to be able to look up to someone like her. I just really admire how confident she is and how she just marches to the beat of her own drum. And I just think she's incredible, so, it's so sweet that she said that."

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' has no grand plans for the coming year beyond continuing to write "from [the] heart", and views anything else as a bonus.

She said: "I'm just gonna keep writing about my life, and writing from my heart.

"Anything else that happens is just icing on the cake. I'm just so happy I get to do this for a living."

Meanwhile, Olivia - who has previously been romantically linked to Joshua Bassett - insisted her female friendships are far more important to her than any romantic relationships.

She said: "I think, prioritising your friends, and especially female friendships for me, was super helpful.

"That kind of love and support is so incredible, and I think more fulfilling than any boyfriend relationship in my life."