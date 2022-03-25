Leslie Mann feels "actors aren’t allowed to complain".

The 49-year-old actress believes it's unfair how much the profession is ridiculed - but she still acknowledges that it's a "great job".

Leslie - who is married to director Judd Apatow - told the Guardian newspaper: "It totally is [unfair], but actors aren’t allowed to complain.

"You just have to suck it up and keep it to yourself. I can’t say anything, because people would hate my guts. At the end of the day, it’s a great job and we’re lucky to have it. And that’s all you can to say. Leslie will get into trouble."

The actress stars in the new comedy film 'The Bubble', which is directed by her husband.

The movie focuses on the challenge of living amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Judd, 54, accepts that making a film about the health crisis is a risky move.

Asked why other filmmakers have been reluctant to tackle the issue, he explained: "It just ruins everything with storytelling! No one wants to watch Idris Elba do a new season of 'Luther' wearing a mask. This is our nightmare as consumers.

"So I just thought: if I do it, I’ll do it 100 percent. Be dumb enough to try. Maybe I’ve done something people enjoy or maybe I’ve made a terrible mistake."

Judd's new movie was bankrolled by Netflix and he accepts that streaming platforms are changing the face of the film industry.

He said: "They know the second you pause to go to the bathroom; if you watched the second half of the movie three days later, or never finished it. And it’s changing which movies are greenlit. They’re saying: oh, people love crime. People love when you murder people. People love kidnapping. People love swindlers. So, suddenly, you’ll see a lot of that."