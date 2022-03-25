Ellie Goulding has become an ambassador for wildlife charity WWF and she wants to “speak up for our extraordinary planet”.

The 35-year-old pop star - who is a committed environmental activist - is very proud to become an official ambassador for the organisation to do something about the "climate crisis and the destruction of nature".

Ellie joins the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) as it marks its 15th annual Earth Hour event on Saturday (26.03.22), which urges the public to switch off their lights for 60 minutes.

She said: "I’m delighted to join WWF as an ambassador because I’m passionate about speaking up for our extraordinary planet.

“I know that the climate crisis and the destruction of nature can feel overwhelming at times, but I promise you when millions of people stand together, and demand change, the dial begins to shift.

“One thing we know is that every second counts and every second we need to agitate for change. I want to be part of that.”

Tanya Steele - chief executive of WWF-UK - added: “We’re delighted to welcome Ellie as an ambassador at such a crucial time.

“She is an incredible advocate and will help us drive forward our work and raise awareness of the need for climate action.

“Earth Hour reminds us that when millions of people come together, small actions can make a big difference.

“When we make changes in our own lives to reduce our impact on the planet, we inspire those around us to do the same and, together, we are a powerful global movement that governments and businesses can’t ignore.”

Ellie has a long-term relationship with WWF and she previously visited Greenland’s Jakobshavn glacier with climatologists to witness first-hand the rapid rate of ice loss.

The 'Lights' hitmaker previously joined actor James Norton, wildlife expert Steve Backshall and former 'Blue Peter' presenter Konnie Hue in writing a letter in 2019 to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to cut climate emissions to "net zero".

The letter urged the UK leader to do more to help people switch to electric cars, as well as plant more trees and make homes more climate-friendly with cleaner heating systems.

Ellie - who is married to art dealer Caspar Jopling, with whom she has 11-month-old son Arthur - was also among the attendees at November’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.