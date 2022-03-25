Troy Kotsur has been asked to audition for a James Bond film.

The 53-year-old actor - whose parents discovered he couldn't hear when he was just nine months old - caused a stir when he accepted the Supporting Actor BAFTA earlier this month and asked film bosses if they would consider him as Daniel Craig's successor, and he's revealed he spoke to producer Barbara Broccoli at the afterparty and she wants him to try-out for a role in the spy franchise.

Troy said: “She asked me if I would audition for her and I said, ‘Of course! Hey, maybe I can play a villain?’ "

The 'CODA' star is a big fan of the Bond movies because they are so "visual".

He explained to the Times newspaper: "It’s very visual for a deaf person — a lot of action.”

For the same reason, Troy also loves Steven Spielberg's work and hopes he can work with the filmmaker - who he met at a lunch for Oscar nominees - in the future.

He said:“We’re both from Arizona, so we have that connection, and I told him, ‘Thank you for all of your visual storytelling.’

"He enjoyed 'CODA' a lot and he had an ex-wife who knew sign language so he’s a bit familiar with deaf culture. I hope he’ll consider working with me one day.”

When he's looking for work, Troy's ultimate goal is to find more roles who, like his character Frank in 'CODA' , "just happen to be deaf and aren’t accompanied by the strains of violins."

Having already won the Supporting Actor honours at the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice awards, SAG awards, amongst others, Troy is favourite to win the prize at the Oscars this weekend and he's been thinking carefully about his acceptance speech.

He said: “I’m trying not to give the same speech every time. You only have about a minute and a half or something so I need to keep it short and sweet, but I hope they’ll give me extra time because we have two languages with an interpreter.”