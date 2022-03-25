Sally Field doesn't think the late Burt Reynolds was "good for [her] in any way."

The 75-year-old actress dated the Hollywood icon on and off from 1977 until 1982 but she admitted after he passed away in 2018 that she hadn't seen him for 30 years, and she's now admitted it was a deliberate move on her part because she couldn't "be around" her former partner, who she previously accused of controlling behaviour.

Asked why they hadn't spoken for so long, she said: "He was not someone I could be around. He was just not good for me in any way."

Sally also admitted she was frustrated by the 'Broken Bridges' actor's 2015 memoir, 'But Enough About Me', in which he told of his regrets at not fighting for his relationship with the actress, suggesting he had been "rethinking" the truth.

The 'Steel Magnolias' actress told Variety: "He had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t. He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have. I just didn’t want to deal with that."

When she wrote her own memoir in 2018, 'In Pieces', Sally detailed her former partner's alleged controlling behaviour but insisted she wasn't worried about the content of the book because she didn't expect it to be made public.

She said: "I didn’t worry because I didn’t think I was going to publish it."

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actress previously said she was flattered that Burt referred to her as the love of his life, despite calling the late legend "complicated".

Asked how she felt about the term, Sally said: "I was always flattered when he said that. But he was a complicated man."

The actress also admitted their connection was "instantaneous".

She added: "We'd known each other about three days, four days. It was instantaneous and four days felt like four years. You can see it in our faces. We were sort of, you know, deeply entangled. The nature of it wasn't just, 'Oh this is a love affair.' There was some ingredient between us having to do with my care-taking and him needing to be taken care of."