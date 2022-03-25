Mira Sorvino is "addicted to social media".

The 54-year-old actress can't get enough of Twitter and Instagram, on which she boasts over 150,000 and 160,000 followers respectively, but she does not approve of people editing their photos on the latter app because everyone ends up looking like an "alien Barbie".

Speaking in the 25 Things You Don't Know About Me feature for the new issue of Us Weekly magazine, she said: "I’m addicted to social media — like everyone else!

"I hate the obsession with self-alteration on Instagram. Everyone ends up looking the same, like an alien Barbie or something."

Mira - who has worked with Amnesty International since 2004 and was honored with their Artist of Conscience Award, given to those who have made longstanding philanthropic and humanist efforts, in 2006 - also gets frustrated by Twitter users telling her not to air her political views on the platform and stay in her lane as an actress.

She added: "Sometimes I express political or social justice-related thoughts on Twitter. People like to tell actors to shut up, to which I like to answer, 'It’s still a free country!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Mira spoke about her pride for one of her most famous roles.

The Hollywood actress appeared alongside 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow in the 1997 comedy movie 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' as a pair of high school failures who fake their careers in order to impress their old classmates at a 10-year reunion, and she thinks is wonderful that so many people stop her to speak about the film.

She said: "Romy was my favourite role because it was so fun and authentic to my memories of high school.

"People love to come up to me and say, 'I’m the Mary!' from 'Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion'.