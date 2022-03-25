Courtney Stodden has opened up about her “extremely emotionally abusive” marriage to Doug Hutchison whom she has branded a "groomer".

The 27-year-old star and 'The Green Mile' actor stunned the world when they married back in 2011 when Courtney was just 16 and Doug was 51.

Courtney and Doug split in 2017 and filed for divorce 14 months later, and the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has recalled what life was life as the wife of a man over three decades older, insisting Doug had total control of their life.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Courtney - who identified as non-binary in 2021 - said: "He was extremely emotionally abusive.

“I think that’s the ultimate power a groomer has over a child. That emotional abuse and control.

"I feel like I didn’t even have control over my own body, my own finances … I was just so controlled.

“It’s very, very fresh for me."

Clarifying their situation at the time, the singer added: "I was not a child bride. I was a child who was exploited. I think that is something that people should think about."

Courtney revealed they are having therapy and “working through all of this” and are now able to see things “so much more clearly".

Stodden’s mother Krista Keller received a lot of hate after legally consenting to the marriage at the time, but Courtney has defended their parent, insisting Krista's motivation came from a good place.

The reality TV personality said: "My mom has gotten a lot of hate, and I understand why,”

“If I ever have a baby and I’m raising that baby, from my own experiences, I would never sign my kid off, ever, to an adult man, who is 34 years older. There is just no way that would happen. But I think she thought she was doing something that was going to make me happy, truly, I really do believe that. In retrospect, she knows it was the wrong decision.”

According to Stodden, Doug, 61, reached out to them via email under false pretences, stating he wanted to be their acting coach.

Courtney said: "My manager at the time sent him pictures, and he was very much aware of what I looked like. But he claims ... he never knew my age. That's not true. He did,

“My mom received a call from him, and he said, ‘I really want to start teaching your daughter acting,’ and she goes, ‘OK, well, you know she's only ... she just turned 16."'