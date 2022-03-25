Hayden Panettiere has been involved in a fight with her boyfriend outside a bar.

The 32-year-old actress - has been in an on-off relationship with Brian Hickerson since 2018 appeared to get into a physical altercation involving her boyfriend and a group of others outside an L.A bar in video footage obtained by TMZ.

However, a representative for the 'Nashville' actress later stressed that she is "okay" and the incident came out when a individual began to provoke Brian.

The rep told PEOPLE: "While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip. That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside."

The representative went on to explain that the altercation escalated when Brian was "attacked" and the former 'Heroes' actress "did her best" to ameliorate the situation.

The statement continued: "Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay. "

Back in July 2021, PEOPLE reported that Brian was spending time in jail and had been sentenced to 45 days in prison the previous April after pleading guilty to two felony counts of injuring Hayden and was also sentenced to four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution and a five-year protective order for the crimes.