Amy Schumer suffers from trichotillomania.

The 40-year-old comedienne revealed that she suffers from the condition characterised by the urge to pull out one's own hair and has used her trauma for her starring role on new sitcom 'Life Beth', which sees the title character being fitted for a wig amid her own struggles.

She said: "It’s called trichotillomania. And it’s not that I used to have this problem and now I don’t. It’s still something that I struggle with. I think everyone has a big secret and that one is mine. I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long."

The sitcom focuses on the titular Beth who is subjected to a sudden incident and through a series of flashbacks is forced to confront her past, with Amy going on to explain that she thought giving her real-life experience to her character would enable her to "alleviate" her past shame and help others who also suffer from the condition.

She said: "I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore. And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too."

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress has two-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer and also spoke of her concern that Gene may end up also struggling with the genetic disorder.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Every time he touches his head I’m having a heart attack."