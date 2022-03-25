Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000.

The 40-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' back in 2004 - was engaged to David Otunga for between 2008 and 2017 and five years after calling time on their relationship, the former WWE wrestler has listed the "one-of-a-kind bauble" for sale on IDoNowIDont.com.

Mara Opperman, co-founder of IDoNowIDont.com, told ET Online: "IDoNowIDont.com is selling Jennifer Hudson's former engagement ring. Neil Lane was commissioned to design this one-of-a-kind bauble specifically for Hudson. The round brilliant beauty weighs almost 5 carats and is currently listed at $45,000."

The five-carat ring - which was worn by the 'Dreamgirls' actress worn when she accepted the GRAMMY Award for Best Female R B Vocal Performance from late superstar Whitney Houston and performed 'You Pulled Me Through' at the ceremony back in 2009 - was listed in the VIP section of the resale website and is said o be in high demand.

The description of the ring on the website reads: "This is Jennifer Hudson’s actual engagement ring she wore during her ten-year engagement to wrestler David Otunga.

"This engagement ring received a significant amount of press and is frequently listed as one of the most stunning and sought-after celebrity engagement rings. The ring is GIA Certified. Accompanies Documentation.Official certification documentation signed by Neil Lane himself."

Jennifer - who has 12-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr.with her ex-fiance - confirmed via her representative that the relationship had ended and that she had requested a "protective order " against David solely in the "interests of their son." At the time, her rep said: "Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time."