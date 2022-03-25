Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are "totally in love."

The 42-year-old reality star got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer back in October 2021 after less than a year of dating and a source claimed that Travis was very protective of her as they attended a glitzy Vogue event in California.

The source said: "Kourtney and Travis looked totally in love. They held hands and Travis kept a protective arm around Kourtney everywhere they went. They were giggling together the entire night. Travis made sure Kourtney was well taken care of and never got too far from her."

The insider went on to claim that it was obvious to see how much the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 'Dammit' rocker enjoy being together and are "always having fun."

The source told E! News: "You can see how much they love being together and they are always having fun. It looks like they are just as in love now as when they first got together. When they left, they held hands all the way through the parking lot. Travis opened the door for Kourtney and helped her get in. She looked over at him and never stopped smiling.

The Hollywood couple are thought to have struck up their relationship around December 2020 after years of being friends, with a source claiming at the time they got together that Travis had "always" been romantically interested in Kourtney.

The source said: "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation have always been there."