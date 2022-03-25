Olivia Rodrigo is taking her mother to the Grammy Awards.

The 19-year-old pop star - who shot to fame in 2021 with the release of her smash hit track 'drivers license' and has been nominated for seven gongs at the upcoming awards ceremony - will be taking her mother Sophia as a "date" to the glitzy event in Las Vegas on April 3rd.

She said: "My mom's gonna be my date for the Grammys. She's very excited. It's so surreal to think that I'm going to the Grammys in, like, two weeks. I've been dreaming about it my whole life!"

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker - whose chart-topping debut album 'SOUR' has received a nod for the prestigious accolade of Album of the Year - went on to reveal that she and her best friend Iris Apatow had got matching tattoos since her success, something her mother wasn't too impressed by.

She told E! News: "Me and Iris got matching heart tattoos on our finger. I told my mom this morning and she was not very happy about it, but it's okay. It's tiny and it's gonna rub off soon. But, yeah, I love her, she's my best friend, and so we wanted to get something matching!"

Olivia is also in the midst of promoting her documentary 'Driving Home 2 U' - which was released on Disney+ on Friday (25.03.22) - and promised fans that the film is "very exciting."

She said: "There's a bunch of [song] rearrangements and some GoPro footage from inside the studio when I was kind of first making the album, so I'm really excited to see it go out in the world today. It's very exciting."