Gwen Stefani thinks her marriage to Blake Shelton is the "greatest thing" that has ever happened to her.

The 52-year old singer was initially married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016 but tied the knot with country music star Blake back in July 2021 and - despite forgetting to wear her wedding ring for her first TV appearance since the nuptials - she "loves" being married to him.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live', she said: "I forgot to wear my ring. It's like the first time! I thought, 'OK, I'm going to put it in the jewellery cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is and then hello empty finger. I'm so embarrassed! I'm sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, so here we are."

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker was then asked if her husband has ever forgotten to wear his career as she quipped that his own wedding band is "so sexy."

She said: "I was getting ready in my glam room, which is just a bedroom in my house and I text him because the alarm was going off. The fire alarm battery. I needed a man to come with a ladder come and fix this, it's too tall. And he comes in. It was literally seconds. I was like 'Wow!' Then I saw the ring, and even my assistant was like, 'Ooo, the ring looks good. I don't normally notice the ring [on a man]!' And I was like, 'I know! It's so sexy!'"