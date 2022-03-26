Scott Disick "might want to stay away" from Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker.

The 38-year-old socialite - who dated Kourtney from 2005 until 2015 and has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her - is reportedly unlikely to attend the reality star's forthcoming wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker unless there are cameras there.

A source told UsWeekly: "It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding. If it’s filmed for sure, then he might be there. If not, Scott might want to stay far away from witnessing."

A separate insider also told the outlet that it will take Scott "some time" to accept that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has moved on as he will always believe she was "the one who got away."

The source said: "It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her. He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon. It will take him some time."

It comes after claims that Travis - who proposed to the brunette beauty back in October 2021 after less than a year of dating - wants to maintain a "cordial" relationship with Scott.

A source explained: "Travis is cordial with Scott. He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids. He respects Scott as a father and respects that they both are in the kids’ lives."