Ashley Greene is pregnant.

The 35-year-old actress - who is known for her role as Alice Cullen in the 'Twilight' film series - took to Instagram to announce to her one million followers that she and husband Paul Khoury, 33, are expecting their first child together.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair holding a scan photo, she wrote: "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."(sic)

Ashley was joined in celebrating the happy news by her TV star husband - who is known for his hosting roles on Australian television -when he took to his own Instagram page to thank his wife for the "best gift in the world."

He wrote: "I find it so amazing that we can make life through love. I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives. Thank you for giving me the best gift in the world."

The couple - who tied the knot in 2018 after nine years of dating - are said to be "over the moon" to be expecting their first child together .

A rep for Ashley told PEOPLE: "The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together."

The news comes just weeks after Ashley insisted that a pregnancy was on the cards and both sets of in-laws had been "hinting" for grandchildren.

Back in February, she said: "My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now."