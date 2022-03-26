Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly want a "dark wedding."

The 35-year-old actress got engaged to the 'Lonely' hitmaker - whose real name is Colson Baker - back in January 2022 after almost two years of dating and while neither of the pair are in a hurry to tie the knot, a source claims that the eventual wedding will be "dark and extravagant" because neither of them are "traditional."

The source said: "Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process. They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline.They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black."

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress was previously married to Brain Austin Green and has children Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with him while MGK has 12-year-old Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon and had been linked to the likes of Amber Rose, Halsey and Chantel Jeffries - and the source went on to insist that the couple are "going strong" and have a "unique bond."

The source told E! News: "Megan and MGK are going strong. They [have] a solid relationship. They both understand each other and actually have very similar interests. It works and she's smitten about him. They spend a lot of time together when they aren't working and have a unique bond."

Meanwhile, Brain Austin Green is expecting a child with new girlfriend and 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess.

The loved-up couple started dating in 2020, after being set up by mutual friends, and announced the pregnancy with a photo of Brian cradling his girlfriend's bump back in February.