Liam Payne's son treats him like a superhero.

The 28-year-old singer shares son Bear, five, with former partner Cheryl Tweedy, 38, and revealed he sees the youngster two to three times a week.

He told PEOPLE: "I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes. And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 per cent of my time. I make sure that I'm not on my phone or d****** around somewhere else.

"So, I like to give him those moments and it's important, he needs that in his life, he needs his dad in his life, and I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way."

Liam recently celebrated Bear's fifth birthday with a big party for his pals and explained that it was exciting for Bear to have a big bash after missing out the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "It was his first birthday party out of COVID as well. And it's the first time he's actually aware it's his birthday and what a birthday is.

"So we threw him a really big party, and he had the best time. I met all the school friends and stuff, which was really, really sweet. Yeah, 30 five-year-olds in a room was a lot to deal with, but we managed them. They had the best time. So that's all that matters."

Liam and Cheryl welcomed Bear in 2017 and split the following year.

He is now engaged to model Maya Henry, 22.