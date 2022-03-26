Tesla has recalled 947 vehicles in the US, due to a rearview image display issue.

According to Reuters, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was informed by Elon Musk's firm that the 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model 3 do not meet the federal safety standard on rear visibility.

As a result, the EV makers will perform a software update to solve the issue.

In December, the company recalled almost half a million Model 3 and Model S cars.

The firm issued voluntary recalls for almost 500,000 vehicles to address potential failures in the latching system of the boot.

The recall specifically applied to all Model 3 units released between 2017 and 2020, as well as certain Model S units.

For the Model 3 cars, Tesla found that the opening and closing of the boot could damage the cable harness attaching the rear-view camera, while the issue with the Model S could prevent the boot from fully latching.

Around 475,318 vehicles were subject to the recall, comprising 356,309 Model 3 vehicles and 119,109 Model S vehicles.

Tesla estimated that only 1 per cent of the Model 3 vehicles would actually display the defect, compared to 14 per cent of the recalled Model S vehicles.

The company was more concerned about the malfunction with the Model S as the latching specifically impacts the bonnet latch, which could obstruct the driver’s view if it opens while the vehicle is in motion.