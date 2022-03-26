Apple is reportedly in the developmental stage of its first hardware subscription service.

Bloomberg is reporting that the tech giant's iPhones and iPads could be offered for a monthly fee.

The news outlet claims: "The service would be Apple's biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time - rather than just digital services.

"But the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiative hasn't been announced."

Little else is known about the plans, other than Apple wouldn't simply ask customers to spread the cost of the device over a set amount of months, and they would be able to change for the latest model each year for a small fee.

The report adds that the service could launch by the end of the year, or end up being put on the back burner.